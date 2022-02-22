Investors unnerved by lack of transparency in LPG pricing, under recoveries of OMCs
By IANS | Published: February 22, 2022 12:24 PM2022-02-22T12:24:05+5:302022-02-22T12:30:17+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 22 Lack of transparency in LPG pricing, related under recoveries and inventory gains/losses have unnerved ...
New Delhi, Feb 22 Lack of transparency in LPG pricing, related under recoveries and inventory gains/losses have unnerved the investors and weighed on their interests in the oil marketing companies.
Rising LPG prices along with the ongoing elections in key states have tested the resolve of the government and the Oil Marketing Companies
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app