Invitation to action: EAM Jaishankar launches website for 18th Pravasi Bharat Diwas

New Delhi [India], November 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday launched the official website for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) alongside Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister of State, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

"MEA is proud to partner with Odisha and welcome our diaspora to the temple city of Bhubaneshwar to experience India's rich culture and heritage. Our biennial #PBD is a longstanding occasion to renew bonds and develop friendships. Invite diaspora to register in large numbers and join us in this celebration of our shared roots," posted Jaishankar on X.

He said that the Indian diaspora is a pillar of strength in tackling global issues highlighting the journey of Indians abroad which is more than a tale of migration. Jaishankar said that Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas is more than just a celebration it is an invitation to action.

Jaishankar said that 'Viksit Bharat ki Sankalpna Mein Pravasi Bhartiyon Ka Yogdan', that is diaspora's contribution to a developed India, is the theme for the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention to be held from January 8-10.

Speaking at the launch of website of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas #PBD in Delhi.#BharatiyaPravasis#PravasiBharatiyaDivas https://t.co/XR648c5HeR— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 12, 2024

"Today, as we confront various global challenges, the strength of our diaspora provides us a pillar of support and a strong foundation to address them adequately. I am confident that the diaspora will continue to play a notable role in India's march towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. Let us walk this path together with the strength and unity that has always defined us. That is why we have chosen 'Viksit Bharat ki Sankalpna Mein Pravasi Bhartiyon Ka Yogdan', which is the diaspora's contribution to a Viksit Bharat, as the overarching theme for the upcoming 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas," he said.

Jaishankar emphasised that the Indians who have migrated have done works that have left a unique legacy both in India and in their host countries.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister of State, Kirti Vardhan Singh, distinguished members of the diaspora, heads of Indian missions and posts overseas, and senior officials from the MEA and Government of Odisha, were present at the occasion.

"It is really a great pleasure today to join the Honorable CM and the Minister of State in the Ministry on the important occasion of the launch of the website for the 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharti Diwas that we will be co-hosting with the Government of Odisha at Gobindeshwar from 8 to 10 January next year. Friends, the journey of Indians abroad is more than a tale of migration. It is a testament to their resilience, innovation and spirit which has always defined our people. From the early indentured labourers to the modern entrepreneurs and professionals who have now made their mark globally, every generation of Indians abroad has left a unique legacy, enriching both their host countries and India," he said.

Jaishankar said that India always prioritises the diaspora, and it is evident from the interactions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the diaspora during his visits.

"The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has always prioritized the well-being of the Indian diaspora worldwide. The Prime Minister's regular interactions with the diaspora during his official visits abroad, the organization of the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, and the tremendous support demonstrated by our diaspora on events like this are testimony to the strong bonds between India and its global community. Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas is more than just a celebration it is an invitation to action," he said.

Jaishankar said that Temple City of Bhubaneshwar will host the delegates for a period of three days, where a wide range of events would be held.

"I am sure that Bhubaneswar, known as the Temple City, will offer a unique experience to delegates attending the PBD. Blessed with natural beauty and a remarkable cultural and architectural heritage, Bhubaneswar provides an ideal setting for delegates to experience India's rich cultural legacy. As you all know, the PBD is a three-day event which begins with the youth PBD on day one, the formal inauguration on day two, and a valedictory session chaired by President Droupadi Murmu on day three, during which the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammaan awards will be covered. The 18th PBD will feature five thematic plenary sessions covering themes ranging from sustainable development to women's empowerment," he said.

Jaishankar said that the ministry will invitation to the winners of the ongoing quiz.

"The event will also showcase exhibitions on Ramayana and for the first time highlight the contributions of the diaspora to technology as part of our message that India moves on both tradition and technology together. State Government of Odisha also intends to install an exhibition to showcase its rich cultural heritage, diversity and artistry. The Ministry will be extending invitations to the winners of the ongoing Bharat Pujaniya Quiz and to participants of two batches of its flagship Know India program to attend the upcoming PBD. The website of the 18th PBD has been designed and developed to serve as a single point for important information required by Pravasis. It would facilitate registration of participants, booking of accommodation and other necessary formalities. It also provides details of the program, logistics, advisories, tourist attractions and religious sites in Odisha. With the launch of the website today, the registration process for participants is now open and delegates are encouraged to register as soon as possible," he said.

Jaishankar urged the diaspora to popularise the event among other Indians to make the event a huge success.

"The success of the PBD hinges around the participation of pravasis in large numbers. I urge all missions and posts abroad as well as diaspora organizations to promote the event among the Indian diaspora to ensure that they register in adequate numbers and actively participate in the PBD. I look forward to welcoming them along with the honourable chief minister in Bhubaneshwar at the 18th PBD event," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor