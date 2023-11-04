Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare pre-wedding celebrations begin

Mumbai, Nov 4 The pre-wedding festivities are at full swing for Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and her fiance Nupur.

Ira is all set to get married to the love of her life on January 3, 2024. The bride-to-be took to her Instagram and dropped a bunch of pictures from her kelvan ceremony.

For the occasion, Ira wore a pink lehariya saree with a traditional Maharashtrian-style nose ring. Nupur opted for a kurta and black denims.

Along with a picture of the couple, this was followed by several pictures with their friends such asMithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan were shared. Ira’s mother Reena Dutta joined them in a red saree.

Sharing the photos, Ira ditched a caption and just added happy emojis.

Ira and Nupur got engaged last year. They hosted an engagement party for their family and friends in Mumbai later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor