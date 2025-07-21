Iran, E3 agree to resume nuclear talks

Tehran, July 21 Iran and the three European countries of France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3, have agreed to resume negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program, a semi-official news agency reported.

Quoting an "informed source" without giving the name, Tasnim said Iran and the E3 are holding consultations on the date and venue of the negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, the upcoming negotiations are expected to be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

Iran and the E3 have held several rounds of talks covering Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, among other issues, since September 2024.

The three European countries have, over the past months, been threatening Iran with triggering the snapback mechanism, a clause in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed in 2015 between Iran and world powers, that will allow the other parties to reimpose all international sanctions if Iran fails to comply with the agreement.

Tehran has warned several times that it will react strongly against the E3 if the mechanism is triggered.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned on Sunday that Britain, France, and Germany (E3) should not undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council (UNSC) by triggering the snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions on Tehran.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the E3 lacks the "legal, political, and moral standing" to invoke the 2015 nuclear deal's provisions or the UNSC Resolution 2231, which permit the reimposition of international sanctions if Iran is found in non-compliance with the agreement.

He noted that after the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018, Iran exhausted dispute resolution mechanisms before taking remedial measures, while the E3 failed to honor their commitments and even backed the US "maximum pressure" policy.

"The E3 must refrain from any action that would only deepen divisions in the Security Council or that would have serious adverse consequences on its work," Araghchi said, noting that Iran is ready for "meaningful diplomacy," but will resist hostile measures.

