Iran executes two men for attack on Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz

Tehran [Iran], July 8 : The two men convicted in the October 2022 attack on the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz have been executed, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The two men were hanged early on Saturday near the scene of the incident in which over ten people, including women and children were killed.

The initial verdict against the accused, Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Ghotali was announced on March 16, 2023; then the lawyers of the two men appealed against it.

The Supreme Court of Iran confirmed the initial verdict after the case was reviewed once again by the Islamic Republic's high judicial officials and the direct role of the two men in designing and supporting such an attack was proved, as per IRNA.

A shooter on October 26, 2022, opened fire on pilgrims at the shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, the capital city of the southern Iranian province of Fars. A total of 13 people were killed in the attack and 30 more were wounded.

The agent who carried out the attack on the holy place in Shiraz died in hospital despite efforts to keep him alive.

The Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack which generated a big wave of condemnation at the international and national levels, as per IRNA.

