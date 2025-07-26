Iran: Five people killed, 13 others injured after terrorists attack courthouse in Zahedan

Tehran, July 26 As many as five people were killed and 13 others injured after armed terrorists stormed a courthouse in Iran's Zahedan on Saturday.

Several armed assailants from the terrorist group Jaish al-Zolm stormed the Sistan and Balouchestan provincial courthouse on Azadi Street in Zahedan early Saturday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

The attackers opened fire inside the courthouse. According to unofficial reports, five people were killed while 13 others were injured in the attack. The terrorist group Jaish al-Zolm claimed responsibility for the attack.

People were injured and properties were damaged as the gunmen also fired indiscriminately at civilians in the area, as per the local sources. Medical teams from Emergency Unit 115 and Khatam al-Anbiya Hospital treated the injured people.

The three attackers were killed by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during an operation to confront terrorists and restore security and control in the area. Zahedan University of Medical Sciences head Mohammad Hassan Mohammadi said emergency services took the wounded people for immediate treatment. Specialist teams are also carrying out diagnostic and surgical procedures.

Some visitors and staff were evacuated with the assistance of law enforcement while security and police personnel were present around the courthouse. Official figures regarding the number of casualties will be announced later as authorities continue to carry out probe into the attack. At the same time, officials have asked people to avoid the area, refrain from filming or sharing unverified information, and rely only on credible sources for updates.

Earlier in April, Iranian security forces killed a senior Jaish al-Zolm commander involved in last year’s terrorist attacks in Sistan and Balouchestan province. The operation took place in the Korin district of Zahedan, Sistan and Balouchestan province on April 18.

The fighters from the Quds Headquarters with support from the General Directorate of Intelligence, the Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA), local residents, and regional elders carried out the operation. Several local outlaws were detained during the raid. Vali Mohammad Shahbakhsh, a senior field commander of Jaish al-Zolm who played a key role in terrorist attacks last year was killed.

Several weapons and ammunition were seized by forces during the operation. One Basij volunteer fighter, Es’haq Mokhtari, a member of the Quds Headquarters’ security unit, was killed during the operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor