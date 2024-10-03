Iran, Saudi Arabia vow to resolve differences, boost ties

Tehran, Oct 3 Iran and Saudi Arabia have emphasised the need to set aside their differences and work towards the expansion of bilateral relations.

During a meeting in the Qatari capital Doha late Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the promotion of bilateral ties, Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran's recent "retaliatory attacks" on Israel, according to a statement published on the website of Pezeshkian's office on Thursday.

Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum of bilateral relations and emphasized Iran's willingness to enhance interactions with Saudi Arabia in all sectors.

While referring to the Iranian missile attacks on Israel on Tuesday evening, Pezeshkian said Iran does not welcome the escalation of tensions and crisis in West Asia.

He warned against indifference to the displacement and suffering of the Palestinians and Lebanese caused by Israel's "brutal" attacks. He urged greater unity among Muslim countries to halt Israel's "aggressions" in Gaza and Lebanon and to prevent their spread to other Islamic states.

The Iranian president highlighted Saudi Arabia's role as a major Islamic country in ending Israeli "crimes" through consultations with Western states.

The Saudi minister voiced his country's determination to develop relations with Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We seek to close the page of differences between the two countries forever and work towards the resolution of our issues and expansion of our relations like two friendly and brotherly states," he said.

He highlighted the "very sensitive and critical" situation in West Asia due to Israel's "aggressions" against Gaza and Lebanon and its attempts to expand the conflict in the region. He said Saudi Arabia trusted Iran's wisdom and discernment in managing the situation and contributing to the restoration of calm and peace in the region.

Iran and Saudi Arabia formally declared in April of last year the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran. The attacks followed Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shiite cleric.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor