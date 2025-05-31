Iran summons Austrian envoy over 'misleading' intelligence report

Tehran, May 31 Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Austria's charge d'affaires in Tehran to protest "misleading and baseless" claims in an Austrian intelligence report about its nuclear program.

Senior Iranian diplomat Alireza Molaqadimi met with Michaela Pacher to convey Iran's objection to the report issued by Austria's Directorate of State Protection and Intelligence Service, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Austrian report, published on Monday, alleged that Iran was continuing to pursue "an active nuclear weapons programme" aimed at bolstering its regional influence and deterring external threats, Xinhua news agency reported.

Molaqadimi rejected the accusations, saying they contradicted assessments by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and reiterated that Iran's nuclear activities were in full compliance with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), according to the statement.

He described the Austrian agency's assessment as "irresponsible and provocative," and called on Vienna to provide an official explanation. "The move casts unwarranted doubt on the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," the ministry said.

Pacher assured Iranian officials that she would convey Tehran's protest to her government, according to the Iranian statement.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, also dismissed the Austrian report as "fake and baseless," accusing Vienna of participating in a media campaign against Iran.

The report comes amid ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of US sanctions, with five rounds of negotiations held since April under Omani mediation -- three in Muscat and two in Rome.

