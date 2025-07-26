Iran Terrorist Attack Video: At Least 8 Killed, 13 Injured in Zahedan Firing; Pakistani Group Claims Responsibility

At least eight, including civilians, were killed and 13 others were injured in an alleged terrorist attack on a judiciary centre in Iran's Zahedan on Saturday, July 26, according to the news agency AFP. Security forces later killed the attacker.

According to the Iranian local media reports, among those killed were five civilians and three suspected gunmen who opened fire at the judiciary building in Zahedan. The attackers tried to enter the building by disguising themselves as visitors, said Alireza Daliri, the deputy police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan province, quoted by the AFP.

Jaish al-Adl (Arabic for "Army of Justice"), a Baloch jihadist group based in Pakistan but also active in Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The official IRNA news agency reported that three of the attackers were killed during the assault, citing the regional headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). As per reports, assailants threw a grenade into the building, which injured and killed a one-year-old baby and his mother.

Several videos of the attack going viral on social media sites show security officers with rifles in their hands running on the street towards the building in an attempt to respond to the suspected gunmen. Gunshots and non-stop voice of assault guns can be heard in the video.

In another video, it can be noticed civilians standing outside their house and staring at the incident without any fear for their lives. Some children were also seen on the street to check what was going on as gunshots continued to be heard on the streets of Iran.