Iran urges Indian media to avoid "fake and fabricated news", stresses respect for leadership, historical ties

New Delhi [India], July 28 : The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has issued a strong statement urging Indian media outlets to refrain from disseminating what it described as "fake and fabricated news," while calling for a commitment to journalistic integrity and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

In a press statement posted on X via its official handle @Iran_in_India, the Iranian Embassy said, "It has been observed that certain Indian news outlets, including some well-known media, have published baseless reports disrespecting Iran and its great leadership."

The statement warned that "such irresponsible reporting not only undermines public confidence but also severely damages the professional reputation of these media institutions among their audiences."

While expressing full respect for freedom of expression and the public's right to access information, the Embassy called on Indian media to "rely on credible and impartial sources and to refrain from spreading sensationalist and inaccurate content regarding Iran."

The statement also recalled Iran's recent military confrontation with Israel, referencing the role of the country's top leadership. "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, successfully guided the military operations during the 'twelve-day imposed war' waged by the Zionist regime against Iran, in which the Islamic Republic of Iran was able to inflict a heavy defeat on the Zionist regime by decisive act of self-defence."

The Embassy urged Indian media to uphold integrity and support the long-standing ties between the two civilizational states.

The Iranian Embassy said it "expects that the Indian media will uphold journalistic integrity, avoid participating in external propaganda efforts, and contribute to strengthening the historical ties of friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of two great civilizational-states."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor