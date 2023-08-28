Iran urges international community to provide aid for Afghan refugees 

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 28 : Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi strongly called upon the international community for assistance intended for Afghan refugees in Iran, reported Khaama Press.

During a conversation with the United Nations representative Stefan Prieser, Qomi highlighted Iran's commitment to the cause and stressed the necessity for constructive diplomatic cooperation and a well-defined strategy to gather worldwide backing for Afghan refugees, according to Khaama Press.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Qomi tweeted, "The development of diplomacy with the United Nations in the framework of the national development plan and the definition of a specific road map to attract international support for Afghan refugees is one of the important issues pursued by Iran."

Moreover, Qomi also disclosed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United Nations Population Fund to train Afghans in heathcare sector, reported Khaama Press.

Qomi added that Sathya Doraiswamy, UNFPA Representative in Iran, and Abolfazl Bagherifard, Deputy Minister for Education at the Health Ministry, signed the memorandum.

As per the statement, the MoU aimed at enhancing the skills of Afghan nurses and midwives.

The severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the escalating poverty levels have resulted in increased migration and challenges with regard to unemployment and residency issues in neighbouring nations.

This has resulted in some migrants returning to Afghanistan voluntarily. Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the majority of Afghans have sought migration due to security reasons, prosecution, lack of job opportunities and the economic situation amid a severe humanitarian crisis in the country.

Earlier today, the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of Afghanistan has said that more than 700 Afghan refugees have returned from Iran, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

Amid the dire need for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said that almost 30 million people are in serious need of assistance as funding shortfalls jeopardize the humanitarian response after the Taliban took over in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

The IRC moreover, warned that the shortfall in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan has contributed to a 60 percent increase in the number of people in need, along with economic collapse, climate change, and reduced access to basic services.

