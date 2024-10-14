Iran warns US troops 'at risk' over missile defence deployment to Israel

Tehran, Oct 14 Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has warned that the US would be endangering its troops by deploying them to Israel to operate American missile defence systems.

Araghchi's remarks on Sunday on social media followed reports that Washington had decided to send its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Israel, a move requiring US personnel to manage the system.

The Minister accused the US of providing "unprecedented levels of military aid" to Israel, sharing figures showing US military assistance to Israel reaching $17.9 billion in 2024, marking a record high, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The US has been supplying Israel with record levels of arms," Araghchi said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment over Araghchi's remarks, which were carried by Iranian state media.

Israel is widely believed to be planning to attack Iran over its missile barrage on Israel earlier this month, its second direct attack on Israel during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that's widened to Lebanon and involved other Iranian-backed militant groups in the region.

The THAAD is a defensive system that shoots down incoming ballistic missiles, like those fired by Iran in its last attack.

He also highlighted Iran's efforts to prevent a broader regional conflict, adding, "We have no red lines when it comes to defending our people and our interests."

The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that it would deploy the THAAD batteries to Israel to enhance its missile defence capabilities, following Iranian missile attacks.

On October 1, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired nearly 180 missiles at Israeli targets.

Tehran described the strikes as retaliation for the assassinations of several regional leaders and Israel's military actions against Lebanese and Palestinian groups.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran had made a "grave mistake" and pledged retaliation.

