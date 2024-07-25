Iran welcomes intra-Yemeni agreement on resuming flights, resolving banking disputes

Tehran, July 25 Iran on Thursday welcomed a statement by United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on an agreement between Yemen's warring parties to resolve banking issues and resume flights from Sanaa.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani responded to Grundberg's announcement on Tuesday that Yemen's government and the Houthi group had agreed on several measures to "de-escalate in relation to the banking sector and (national carrier) Yemenia Airways."

The measures include the mutual cancellation of recent decisions and procedures against banks and the resumption of Yemenia Airways' Sanaa-Jordan route, with the number of flights increasing to three per day.

Kanaani stated that Iran supports any agreement that alleviates economic pressures on Yemen and lifts the air, sea, and land siege on the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

He emphasised that such measures are in the interest of the Yemeni people and contribute to the establishment of stability.

Kanaani reiterated Iran's "principled policy" of resolving regional crises through dialogue and expressed hope for a swift agreement on lasting peace in Yemen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor