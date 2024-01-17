Iranian guards clash with terrorists at Pakistan border

Tehran, Jan 17 The Iranian Border Guard Command has said that a team of terrorists was trying to infiltrate in Iran by crossing the shared borders with Pakistan and were confronted by border guards, media reports said.

The Iranian Border Guard Command informed of an armed conflict and the destruction of the terrorists which intended to enter the country for sabotage activities.

“The incident was reported by the border guards in the south-eastern borders of the country,” Mehr News reported.

The Iranian news report said that a terrorist group that was planning to enter the country for destructive actions was prevented from entering the country through the vigilance of the border guards of the Jakigur border regiment in an armed conflict, exchange of heavy fire and fierce confrontation.

“In the ensuing clash, one member of the terrorist group was killed and two others were injured and fled the scene,” the media reports said.

It said that a vehicle and significant amounts of weapons and ammunition, explosive devices from the terrorists were recovered.

