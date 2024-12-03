Iranian president discusses regional developments with Syrian president, Qatari emir

Tehran, Dec 3 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has discussed the latest regional developments with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to statements published on the website of the Iranian President's office.

In a phone call with al-Assad on Monday, the two sides called for cooperation among the regional and Muslim states to counter terrorism in the West Asia region and Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that retaining Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity was Iran's regional strategy, Pezeshkian expressed confidence that Syria would overcome "Israel's conspiracies" against its national security and stability while assuring that Tehran would stand by the Syrian government and people.

Pezeshkian added that Iran "seriously and closely" followed up on Syria's developments, saying the country was ready to provide the Syrian government with any assistance to help it overcome its current crisis.

The Syrian President, for his part, praised diplomatic efforts by Iran in expressing solidarity with the government and people of Syria and helping resolve the Arab state's crisis.

Al-Assad noted that the movements by the "terrorist" groups in Syria were a new stage of the war waged against his country's independence and security as part of the "plots" by the US and Israel, "whose main objective is to divide Syria and create a country in the northern part of the Arab state."

He called on the region's countries to know that "what today is referred to as the resistance axis is an axis to counter the West's hostility and domination against our region, and if the axis is damaged or its countries' independence is undermined, other states will not be safe from the harms and consequences".

In a separate phone conversation with the Qatari emir, Pezeshkian pointed to the "terrorist" groups' recent movements in northern Syria, noting that the spread of insecurity and terrorism in the region was in no country's interest.

Pezeshkian called on regional countries to play their role and participate in countering terrorism, stressing, "We want a secure region where Muslim countries' territorial integrity is retained, and all regional peoples can live in peace and calm."

The Iranian President said that to that end, regional countries' leaders should step up to ensure the region's security and prevent foreign interference.

He praised Qatar's efforts and "pivotal" role as a mediator in helping resolve regional crises, especially the war in Gaza.

Qatar's emir, for his part, said his country shared common positions with Iran on regional issues, especially those of Gaza and Lebanon, and the one regarding the necessity to ensure the retention of Syria's territorial integrity.

He called for the continuation of bilateral cooperation and consultations to resolve those issues, noting, "We believe that what is taking place in Syria shows that only through resorting to dialogue and political solutions, stability and security will be guaranteed in the Arab state."

The Qatari emir voiced his country's readiness to play its role in restoring calm in Syria through reaching a political agreement.

