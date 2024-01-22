Iranian President says willing to promote ties with Europe if no hostility shown

Tehran, Jan 22 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran is willing to expand relations with European countries if they do not show hostility toward it.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Belgium's new ambassador to Iran, Michel Malherbe, in the capital Tehran to receive his credentials, according to a statement published on Sunday on the website of the Iranian President's office.

He said, "Iran has no limit for expanding relations with different countries based on mutual trust and respect. The will of Iran is to promote ties with European states, unless a country seeks to pursue hostility toward Iran."

He advised European countries to pursue their interests and relations independently from those of the US, which he said lacks good reputation or credibility, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Belgian ambassador said his country is willing to develop relations with Iran, and hoped he could promote the bilateral ties by resolving the existing challenges.

