Iran's army sets up missile unit: commander

Tehran, Feb 14 The Iranian army has set up a missile unit, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, quoting a senior commander as saying.

The missile unit has been established in the army' Ground Force, Xinhua news agency quoted the force's Commander Kiomars Heidari as saying.

The Ground Force is planning to upgrade equipment and introduce new gear suitable for rapid reaction operations and is developing automated and smart ordnance capable of hitting targets at long distances with pinpoint accuracy, he said.

On Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry unveiled the latest homegrown military equipment, including an array of stationary missiles, smart ammunition for artilleries and mortars used for precision strikes.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday unveiled a new ballistic missile named Kheibar Shekan, with a range of 1,450 km, which is a strategic missile using solid fuel with maneuverability to pass through the missile shield in the landing phase.

The showcase of the latest military development of Iran's armed forces is taking place as the country celebrates the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution victory.

