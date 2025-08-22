Iran's Foreign Minister to hold talks with counterparts from UK, France and Germany

Tehran, Aug 22 Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will hold telephonic conversation with counterparts from the UK, France and Germany on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said.

Speaking to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Baqaei stated that Araghchi, during the talks, will discuss lifting of the unlawful sanctions with leaders of Germany, France and the UK on Friday,

He further stated that the talks will also cover the need for involved parties to respond to attacks against Iran's "peaceful nuclear facilities".

Israel carried out airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites on June 13. On June 22, US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities of Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. Following the 12-day war, a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Iran on June 24.

On Thursday, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson denounced the US imposition of sanctions on four International Criminal Court (ICC) judges and termed the decision a "grave and flagrant abuse of power."

In a post on X, Baghaei termed US' decision to impose sanctions on judges "not merely a dangerous precedent in the assault on justice, but a blatant complicity in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of genocide committed against the Palestinian people."

"The imposition by the United States of sanctions on four additional judges of the International Criminal Court, who hail from Canadian, Senegalese, Fijian, and French nationalities, due to their handling of cases involving Israel's horrific crimes, is not merely a dangerous precedent in the assault on justice, but a blatant complicity in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of genocide committed against the Palestinian people," Baghaei stated in a post on X.

"This brazen targetting of the International Criminal Court judges represents a grave and flagrant abuse of power, as it grants Israel absolute immunity from accountability, unleashes its hand to commit further atrocities, and exposes international peace and security to serious dangers. Moreover, this horrific violation exposes the true essence of the 'rules-based order': a framework devoid of legal legitimacy, crafted to serve narrow whims and interests, in complete contempt for every established rule of international law and every authentic principle of human ethics," he added.

Iran's statement comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against four ICC judges on August 20. He called ICC a "national security threat" and an "instrument for warfare" against the US and Israel.

While announcing sanctions, he stated, "Today, I am designating Kimberly Prost of Canada, Nicolas Guillou of France, Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji and Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order 14203, 'Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court.' These individuals are foreign persons who directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without the consent of either nation."

He further stated, "The United States has been clear and steadfast in our opposition to the ICC’s politicization, abuse of power, disregard for our national sovereignty, and illegitimate judicial overreach. The Court is a national security threat that has been an instrument for lawfare against the United States and our close ally Israel. It remains the policy of the United States Government to take whatever actions we deem necessary to protect our troops, our sovereignty, and our allies from the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions."

