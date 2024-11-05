Iraqi militia claims six drone attacks on Israeli targets

Baghdad, Nov 5 The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Tuesday claimed responsibility for six drone attacks on Israeli targets.

According to its statements, the group's fighters launched three drone attacks on "vital sites" in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, two more on other locations in Israel, and one in the south.

The statements did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group said that the strikes were carried out "in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon," pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace."

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor