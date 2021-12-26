IS claims responsibility for Kabul passport office attack

Kabul, Dec 26 The Islamic State terror group's Khorasan branch (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for an attack on the passport office in Kabul which was however, foiled by Taliban forces, the media reported on Sunday.

According to a report on Khaama Press, the terror group released a statement on Saturday saying that it had carried out the December 23 attack.

According to Kabul's security officials, a suicide attacker tried to enter the passport office on December 23 where hundreds of Taliban affiliates had gathered.

But the attacker was identified and eliminated before he could blow himself up.

December 23 was allocated for the Taliban affiliates to get passports but not the general public.

Taliban authorities closed the office for three days following the incident citing security threats, Khaama Press reported.

The IS-K has escalated their attacks in Afghanistan since the country's takeover by the Taliban in August.

The Taliban on the other hand has been underrated by the militants and has claimed to have arrested 600 IS-K affiliates in the past three months.

