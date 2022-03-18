ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalized in Bangladesh's Dhaka

The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka was vandalized on Thursday.

This story is still developing and more details are awaited.

This incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October.

An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16.

Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

