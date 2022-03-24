Islamabad authorities allows JUI-F to hold rally on March 25

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday allowed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to hold their rally in Pakistan's capital on March 25.

ICT directed the JUI-F to re-submit the application regarding the rally and also asked the party to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of the rally, Pakistani channel Geo News reported citing sources.

According to the rally's SOP, public and private properties should not be harmed and the traffic flow won't be affected, during the rally. The SOP further reads that within the premises, no one is allowed to carry the stick and the attendees won't be allowed to go outside.

Notably, the opposition led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has completed the preparations for Islamabad's long march ahead of the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the PDM chief had asked the convoys of the opposition long march to enter Islamabad on March 25 owing to the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have done no changes in their rally date. The party scheduled the public rally on March 27 at Islamabad's D-Chowk to show solidarity with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan against the no-trust motion that was tabled by the opposition parties.

The opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

Khan is set to face a no-confidence vote against him tomorrow.

( With inputs from ANI )

