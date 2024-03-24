Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner disallows Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf power show on March 30

Islamanad [Pakistan], March 24 : Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has declined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) request to organise a public gathering in the federal capital on March 30, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The party's request was turned down in view of the "law and order situation". DC Memon stated that the party had already violated NOCs (no objection certificates) issued on earlier occasions.

Two days prior, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq instructed the capital's Deputy Commissioner to address the issue and submit a report accordingly, as per The Express Tribune.

The request for permission for a public gathering on either March 23 or 30, at Parade Ground, F9 Park, or D Chowk at 10 pm, was made by the regional president of the former ruling party, Amir Masood Mughal.

According to The Express Tribune, the secretary of interior, chief commissioner, inspector general of police, deputy commissioner, and SSP operations were addressed in the application.

It demanded the law enforcement agencies refrain from blocking the routes to the venue and abstain from arresting or baton-charging party supporters.

The PTI submitted formal written requests to the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner on March 15 and 18 to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC), but received no response until March 21.

Later, Imran's party approached the court after alleging that the district administration was unresponsive to their request, therefore, the court should issue directions in this regard.

The PTI also faced similar rejections earlier, as the Rawalpindi District Administration declined the party's request to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh on February 5, right before the crucial general elections.

District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema rejected the PTI's request to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh, saying that it was not possible to allow the party to hold a rally in the city as it might affect the law and order situation.

