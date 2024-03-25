Islamabad district administration denies permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold rally on March 30

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 : The Islamabad district administration has formally rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) application, seeking permission to hold a public rally in Islamabad on March 30, citing the "law and order situation," reported The News International.

The party, in its application, asked for permission to hold a rally against "massive rigging" in the February 8 polls, post-poll result manipulations, and "deviation from the Constitution."

The development came before the expiry of a two-day deadline set by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the district administration to decide on the Imran Khan-founded party's plea seeking permission to hold a public gathering in Islamabad at the end of March.

The PTI had moved the court, alleging that the capital city administering was unresponsive to their request and sought its order in this regard, as reported by The News International.

PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal, in a statement, confirmed the report and announced that his party would soon approach the IHC.

"If you can't provide security even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in the government," he added.

The Imran Khan-founded party believed that the incumbent rulers stole their electoral mandate in the elections and the results were changed in Form 47s to benefit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), according to The News International.

Notably, the former ruling party, PTI, will hold a press briefing on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package and its impacts on the masses and the economy today (Monday).

Reportedly, it was decided during a PTI core committee meeting held on March 22.

The economically crippled Pakistan's standby USD 3 billion arrangement with the global lender expires on April 11.

Moreover, the two sides reached a staff-level agreement regarding the disbursal of the final tranche of USD 1.1 billion earlier this week.

