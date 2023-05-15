Islamabad High Court orders to present PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry before court tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 : The Islamabad High Court has ordered to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry before the court tomorrow.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside the Supreme Court (SC) in Islamabad on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

The development came amid the ongoing crackdown on the PTI leaders and workers. Fawad Chaudhry was present inside the Pakistan Supreme Court since 11 am (local time) in a bid to evade arrest, as per the news report.

Chaudhry was arrested after he came out of the apex court's premises. The Islamabad police arrested Chaudhry under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) and shifted him to the Secretariat Police Station.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted, "SVP @fawadchaudhry has been arrested outside Supreme Court despite having protective bail from IHC till 12th May. Law of the jungle is ruling in Pakistan."

Speaking to reporters before his arrest, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the lawyers community had become weak as there was infighting among them. He said, "Never has a petitioner been arrested in such a manner," Geo News reported. He further said that Islamabad High Court had a day earlier, approved his pre-arrest bail which he had shown to Islamabad police earlier in the day.

