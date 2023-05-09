Islamabad High Court summons officials over Imran Khan's arrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 : Following ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan's arrest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday by Rangers, the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the matter and summoned the Islamabad IGP and the interior secretary within "15 minutes," reported Geo News.

He also directed the additional attorney general to appear before the court in 15 minutes and instructed him to immediately find out who was behind the arrest.

"If an inquiry has to be conducted, action will also be taken against the prime minister and ministers," the chief justice said.

Justice Farooq further asked: "Tell us in which case the arrest was made?"

The Islamabad advocate general then requested that the court extend the time of 15 minutes to half an hour; however, the request was rejected and he was ordered to appear in 15 minutes, reported Geo News.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him, reported ARY News.

According to the NAB notice, Khan's warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police further said that Section 144 had been imposed in the federal capital and rejected the PTI's allegations that people were tortured.

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran had failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices to him in the inquiry.

"The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury," he said.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced protests across the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The appeal was made from the official Twitter handle of the PTI.

Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.

Reacting to the "illegal" move, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi disapproved of his party chief's arrest. "The entire nation should immediately take to the streets," he said asking everyone to come out in protest.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar condemned the arrest and announced that a committee will announce the next plan of action.

"Pakistan's biggest political leader arrested after attack on the high court. The whole world is shown that there is no law left in the country," he said.

Umar said that the party's six-member committee, formed by Khan and headed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, will announce PTI's plan of action.

PTI leader Murad Saeed, in an audio message via PTI's official Twitter account, claimed that Khan has been tortured and arrested. He asked supporters, particularly youth, to step out to protest against the PTI chief's arrest.

"It's time free Pakistan from these oppressors and false gods. It's time for Haqeeqi Azadi. Come out to the places you've been asked to arrive at," he said.

