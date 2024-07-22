Islamabad Police arrest PTI's Gohar Khan, Raoof Hasan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 : Islamabad Police apprehended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan at the PTI Secretariat on Monday, according to party leader Shibli Faraz, Geo News reported.

Following the arrests, the opposition party criticised law enforcement, accusing them of flouting legal procedures.

"It's absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan!" PTI said in a statement on X.

Additionally, PTI noted that police seized computers and other items from the party secretariat during the operation.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar also confirmed the news saying that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Information Secretary Rauf Hassan were "arrested by the Islamabad police from the party's office."

"I just received a call from the party's office informing that 300 to 400 policemen arrived at the [party's] office and arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan," Buttar wrote on the X platform.

The PTI also posted a video on the X platform, depicting multiple police vehicles and a small number of officers outside the party's main headquarters. In its statement, the PTI said, "Maybe one day IG Islamabad, puppet government will deploy such big groups of officers in order to prevent and catch actual criminals, rather than going after Pakistan's biggest political party."

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman alleged that police officers were seizing documents and equipment from the party's office.

"We've been informed that they've locked staff in a room & waiting for [the] prison van to arrive & have taken computers & important documents," he wrote in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor