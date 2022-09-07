ISPR overreacted, Imran never named any generals: PTI leader

Islamabad, Sep 7 Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had "overreacted" because former Prime Minister "Imran Khan had never named any generals" during his Faisalabad rally.

On Sunday, Khan issued a defamatory statement regarding the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army during his Faisalabad address, in response to which the military had said that it was "aghast" at the statements issued against it, Geo News reported.

Issuing a clarification over the matter, Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Khan was referring to the government's inability to appoint army personnel to important positions.

The former information and broadcasting minister alleged that for the appointment of the next chief of army staff, the coalition government would seek approval from Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

Akin to Fawad, former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that people should not misinterpret what Khan said during the rally.

"Consider what he said as it is because he wants an army chief who is most suitable for this position," Ismail said in defence of Khan.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army expressed displeasure over the former premier's recent statement against the military and said it was "aghast" over it.

The ISPR, in a statement, said that the army was "aghast" at the defamatory and uncalled-for statements about the senior leadership of the military by the PTI chairman during a Faisalabad rally, Geo News reported.

The military's media wing said that regrettably, an attempt was made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the army at a time when the institution was laying lives for the "security and safety of the people every day".

The army said that senior politic trying to stir controversies over the appointment of the COAS, the procedure for which is well-defined in the Constitution, is "most unfortunate and disappointing".

The ISPR said the senior leadership of the army has decades-long impeccable and meritorious service to prove its "patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor