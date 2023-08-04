Israel: 1,496 illegal firearms seized since start of 2023

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police said it continues what it calls a “stubborn and uncompromising” fight against the main perpetrators of crime in Israel’s Arab communities, all within the framework of the “Green Safe Route” enforcement operation.

The operation is targeted in all police districts against targets related to the bloody conflicts in Arab communities. The police reported that so far 141 suspects have been arrested as part of the operation and indictments have been filed against 68 targets defined as major perpetrators of crime.

Since the beginning of 2023, police recorded 1,496 seizures of illegal firearms and 1,041 guns that were found were confiscated.

Also seized since the beginning of the year: 135,579 bullets of various types, 3619 fireworks sets, 53 hunting rifles, 190 assault rifles of various types, 401 non-standard weapons, 1130 improvised weapons, 374 grenades and 163 explosive charges.

At the same time, the Israel Police said that it foiled over 40 shootings and plotted murders, in some of which criminals were close to carrying out an assassination, but intelligence information and, while risking the lives of police officers and security forces, led to arrests and the foiling of planned killings. (ANI/TPS)

