Israel Air Force destroys headquarters linked with senior Hamas naval force

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 : In a retaliatory move against the Hamas attack in Israel, the Israel Air Force on Monday attacked various buildings where the leaders of terrorist organization Hamas was staying, along with several operational headquarters.

According to the Israel Air Force, the air force also attacked a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force, Muhammad Kashta.

Moreover, the Air Force also destroyed an operational asset used by the terrorist organization, which is located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area.

Sharing the development on their social media 'X', the Israel Air Force stated, "The Air Force attacked a building where operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas were staying. At the same time, several operational headquarters of the terrorist organization were attacked, among them a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force, Muhammad Kashta. In addition, an operational asset used by the terrorist organization Hamas, located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area, was destroyed."

In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The death toll in Israel since Hamas began its attack has surpassed 700 people, according to officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media outlets.

Among the dead, dozens of soldiers and police were killed in the attack.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Earlier, in retaliation, the Israel Air Force launched a very powerful and lethal air strike in the Gaza Strip with dozens of fighter jets attacking the areas used by Hamas terrorists.

In a previous post by IAF, it said that their jets struck the military headquarters belonging to the Hamas group and were used by the organization for recent operations.

More than 24 hours after Hamas launched rocket attacks followed by an unprecedented ground assault, firefights between forces and terrorists were ongoing in Kfar Aza, close to the Gaza border. The IDF was attempting to neutralise all terrorists still present, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet approved the "war situation" and took "significant military steps according to Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government."," Israel Prime Minister's Office announced on X.According to the Israel PM's Office, the war was forced on Israel in a "terrorist assault from the Gaza strip" which started at 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

On October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine its capacity.

