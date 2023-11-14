Israel Air Force hits 200 Hamas targets: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 14 (ANI/TPS): The IDF reported this morning that over the past 24 hours, the Air Force attacked about 200 different Hamas targets, including terrorists, weapons production sites, anti-tank missile launch sites, and military headquarters.

During the night, the forces, the Israel Navy attacked a military camp that was used by the naval formation of Hamas, for training purposes and to store weapons.

There was yet another example of Hamas hiding behind civilians as, in a ground activity carried out by special forces reconnaissance of the Negev Brigade, the reserve Givati Reconnaissance fighters, the unit uncovered a tunnel shaft located in the mosque.

Also, ground forces directed planes and combat helicopters that attacked an anti-tank missile squad that fired at them. (ANI/TPS)

