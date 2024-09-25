Israel Airstrike in Lebanon: Top Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi Killed in Israeli Airstrike on South Beirut

Top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi was killed in an Israeli airstrike on South Beirut in Lebanon, confirmed the Iran-back group on Wednesday. This came hours after Israel had claimed that it had eliminated Kobeissi in a strike that killed six and injured 15.

Hezbollah, in a statement, said that "Kobeissi was an important source of knowledge in the field of missiles and had close ties with senior Hezbollah military leaders." "martyred on the road to Jerusalem," it added.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) published footage of the elimination of Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, commander of Hezbollah's missile and rocket.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) publishes footage of the elimination of the terrorist Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, commander of Hezbollah's missile and rocket array.

Israel Defence Force (IDF), in an earlier statement, said that they have "eliminated Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi, the commander of the missile and rocket network of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation." Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced at a media briefing that "at least two" other commanders from Kobeissi's unit were also "eliminated" in a recent raid.

🔴Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, the Commander of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force, was eliminated by an IAF airstrike in Beirut.



Qabisi commanded several missile units within the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including the Precision Guided Missile Unit.

This operation followed by Israel's "target strike" were hundreds of woman and children killed, several injured in Lebanon. However, Hezbollah issued a statement saying that its third-in-command, Ali Karaoke, was alive and had moved to safety after being targeted in the strike on Monday.

"Israeli enemy raid on Ghobeiri in Beirut's southern suburbs killed six people and injured 15," Lebanon's health ministry said.