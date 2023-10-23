Israel allocates millions for sports activities for public during war

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar allocated approximately 20 million Shekels (USD 4.9 million) for emergency activities through the National Emergency Authority, the Association of Schools and the Society for Refugees.

Of this, 15 million Shekels (USD 3.6 million) were allocated for special activities throughout the country and the establishment of an agency to link artists with the authorities through the National Emergency Authority.

The office is also holding an ongoing dialogue with cultural and sports institutions and bodies in Israel and has responded to groups of athletes in Israel and abroad. Among other things, it has promoted informational activities with sports bodies in the world to promote a minute of silence at major games. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor