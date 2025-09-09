"Israel and India negotiating with US administration over tariffs now": Israel's Finance Minister

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed optimism about reaching an agreement with the US on tariffs, despite current trade tensions.

Speaking in Delhi with ANI, Smotrich highlighted the long-standing relationships between India, Israel, and the US, noting that differences are natural but can be resolved through dialogue.

Smotrich praised the strong appreciation between the leaders of the three countries - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He emphasised that Israel and India share common values, friends, enemies, and economic interests, which form a strong foundation for their relationship.

"India and America go back many years. Israel and India go back many years... Each of the bilateral relations goes back many years and it's perfectly okay that there are differences within this relationship. There is a great appreciation between each of the three leaders, Prime Minister Modi, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both of our countries, Israel and India, are negotiating with the United States administration over tariffs nowadays. I'm sure, however long it takes, we'll reach an agreement on this. We have common values, common friends, common enemies, and common economic interests...," he told ANI.

Smotrich's remarks reflect Israel's support for India in navigating these trade challenges, emphasising that behind-the-scenes efforts are underway to strengthen economic ties between the three nations.

The remarks come amid global economic uncertainties following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Regarding the US-imposed tariffs on Indian imports, Smotrich backed India's stance and expressed hope that the two countries could find a mutually beneficial solution. He also mentioned that Israel has no issue with India buying Russian crude oil, acknowledging the complexities of international trade during the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

"No issue," he said when asked if Israel had any issues with India buying Russian oil.

"Russia is under international sanctions because of the war in Ukraine, and this war is ongoing. And this war has been going on for a few years. I am sure that America and India can both work these issues out between them," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor