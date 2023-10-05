Israel and Mexico to launch direct flights

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 (ANI/TPS): Direct flights between Tel Aviv and the Mexican cities of Mexico City and Cancun will be launched, said Israel's Transportation Minister Miri Regev during a visit to Mexico.

"The direct flights from Israel to Mexico will save passengers many hours and a lot of money. Until now, the flights between the countries have only been possible with a stopover in Europe, the USA or Canada, very soon the direct flights will be launched and will shorten many hours for flying," Regev said. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor