Israel calls for unified global front to combat surging antisemitism

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 21 (ANI/TPS): In a letter sent to Jewish communities around the world on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called for a "unified global advocacy front" to combat a steep rise in international antisemitism amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Since October 7, Katz wrote, "Anti-Semitism has surged globally, targeting not just Israel but Jewish communities everywhere. The intimidation faced by many who are now fearful to reveal their Jewish identity is unacceptable. It is a stark reminder that our right to self-defense and existence is being challenged. We cannot stand idle and rely on others to combat for us."

He added, "This coalition will combat Anti-Semitism and the vilification of Israel and Jews worldwide across all media fronts, enlisting Israeli citizens, our government, the Diaspora, friends of Israel and the Jewish world and international allies."

A report on international antisemitism since October 7 found a six-fold increase in antisemitic incidents in 2023 between October and December, compared to the nine months before Hamas attacked Israeli communities.

"On a yearly basis, 2023 ended with a 235 percent increase in antisemitic incidents, compared to 2022, with 43 percent of monitored events occurring in the USA and 35 percent in Europe," said the report, which was prepared by Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, the Jewish Agency, and the World Zionist Organization.

Released in January, the report noted a 337 percent increase in antisemitic attacks in the US, a 512 percent rise in Britain, and a 738 percent increase in Australia. The highest increase in antisemitic attacks was in Brazil with a 961 percent rise.

Katz's letter did not indicate who would oversee the initiative or what it would look like.

The letter was sent to Israeli embassies around the world, which will forward it to Diaspora communities. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor