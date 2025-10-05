Israel calls on UN to collect, distribute undelivered gaza aid

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel on Sunday called on the United Nations to step up its efforts to collect and distribute undelivered humanitarian aid sitting on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing. The crossing will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the start of the week-long Sukkot holiday, said Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

"On the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom, hundreds of trucks' worth of food - thousands of pallets - are still waiting for collection by the UN and international organizations," COGAT said.

"Over the past month, more than 7,000 truckloads of food entered Gaza - well above the assessed need in the Strip. We urge the UN and international organizations: come collect the food and deliver it to the people who need it," it added.

The week-long holiday of Sukkot begins Monday night. The October 7 attack took place during the festive holiday of Simchat Torah, which concludes Sukkot. Simchat Torah begins at sundown on Monday.

The crossing was similarly closed on Wednesday and Thursday during the Yom Kipppur holiday.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor