Israel calls Operation Gideon's Chariot "new phase in fight against Hamas", lists objectives of mission

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 : The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has provided a comprehensive overview of its latest operations against Hamas. IDF Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani listed down the major objectives of Operation Gideon's Chariot through a video message on Monday.

In the message, Lt Col Shoshani informed that the IDF ground forces advanced their operations in Northern and Southern Gaza.

"After the October 7th massacre, our mission is clear. Bring our hostages home and dismantle Hamas's military and governing capabilities", he said.

Lt Col Shoshani informed that in the last week, the Israeli Air Force had struck over 670 Hamas targets, tunnels, weapon sites, anti-tank units, and terrorists. He said that Israeli troops are now operating deep in Gaza to eliminate threats, destroy terror infrastructure and take control of key areas.

He listed down four objectives of the mission. These are-

a) Give advanced warnings to uninvolved civilians to make sure they get out of harm's way

b) Control the battlefield

c) Protect Israeli civilians

d) Dismantle Hamas' leadership and capabilities.

Lt Col Shoshani said that dozens of terrorists had already been eliminated. "The Air Force continues to strike with precision."

He informed, "This won't end overnight. but we'll fight until Hamas is no longer a threat and our hostages are released. The mission continues."

Al Jazeera had reported that the Israeli army on Sunday confirmed the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which will involve regular and reserve soldiers of the Southern Command leading the ground invasion of both northern and southern Gaza, backed by the air force.

Previously citing military, Times of Israel said, "IDF troops in the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and realize the goals of the war".

According to Israeli officials referred to by the Times of Israel, the Gideon's Chariots offensive would see the IDF "conquering" Gaza and retaining the territory; moving the Palestinian civilian population toward the south of the Strip; attacking Hamas; and preventing the terror group from taking control of humanitarian aid supplies.

