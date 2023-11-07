Israel calls South Africa's recall of diplomatic mission a victory for terrorism

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly criticized the government of South Africa for recalling not only its ambassador, but the nation's entire diplomatic mission to Israel. South Africa said it did so to protest what it called a "genocide" being carried out by Israel in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry said that the South African government's decision to recall its diplomatic staff is a "victory for the terrorist organization Hamas and Iran" for the massacre they carried out on October 7 in which Hamas terrorists murdered over 1400 innocent people and took 241 others, including children, hostage.

Israel expects South Africa to condemn the murderous terrorist organization Hamas, which is worse than ISIS, and to support Israel's right to defend itself against an attack by a terrorist organization that has engraved on its flag the destruction of the State of Israel. (ANI/TPS)

