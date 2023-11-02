Israel confirms 2nd attack on Gaza refugee camp due to airstrike

Jerusalem, Nov 2 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that a second back-to-back attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza, the largest in the Hamas-controlled enclave, was due to an airstrike.

In a statement late Wednesday night, the IDF said that its jets "struck a Hamas command and control complex" in Jabaliya's Falluja neighbourhood, reports CNN.

The militart added that "Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the strike".

"Hamas deliberately builds its terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians," the IDF said.

The statement said the IDF has been urging people in the neighbourhood to leave, while reiterating its call for civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern part of the enclave.

The airstrike rocked the refugee camp for the second day in a row.

Videos on social media showed catastrophic damage surrounding a deep crater in Falluja.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday after the attack, Atef Al Kahlout, the director of Gaza's Indonesian hospital, said that at least 80 bodies were brought to the facility and more were being dug out of the debris.

He said the majority of the casualties were women and children, adding that hundreds more people were injured.

The first Israeli strike on the Jabalya refugee camp on Tuesday also killed a large number of people, according to eyewitnesses and medics there.

Israel, however defended its action and said that strike targeted and killed a top Hamas commander.

But Hamas strongly denied the presence of one of its leaders in the camp.

