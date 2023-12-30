Israel Defence Forces destroy tunnels of Hamas general headquarters in northern Gaza Strip

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 30 : The Israel Defence Forces on Saturday released footage of tunnels used by the Hamas terrorists, further highlighting that the tunnels of Hamas general headquarters have been located and destroyed in the northern Gaza Strip, adding that those tunnels were an electricity network, ventilation and sewage infrastructure, prayer rooms and resting rooms.

In recent weeks, the 14th Reserve Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 162nd Division, located and destroyed one of the hideout apartments of the leader of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar.

The apartment was located near Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, with multiple findings inside, the IDF said.

According to the IDF, "Soldiers of the Yahalom Unit examined the apartment using additional technological means and discovered that a strategic tunnel shaft was located on the basement floor."

Moreover, the soldiers inspected the tunnel shaft and reached a significant tunnel that is used by the senior officials of Hamas' Military and Political Wing.

The apartment is part of a long and branching tunnel network, in which senior officials of the Hamas terrorist organisation moved and operated.

"The tunnel shaft that was located in the northern Gaza Strip led to a 218-meter-long tunnel, with a depth of about 20 meters," the IDF added.

Additionally, according to the findings, inside the tunnel, they found an electrical network, ventilation and sewage infrastructure, hideout materials, prayer rooms and resting rooms.

Moreover, the tunnel was built in such a way that it would be possible to stay inside it and conduct combat from it for long periods of time.

"At the end of the examination and the operational activity conducted along the tunnel route, the tunnel was destroyed by the soldiers of the Yahalom Unit," the IDF said.

The IDF shared the footage of the examination revealing the tunnels' route by the soldiers of the Yahalom Unit.

They also shared the footage from the destruction of the tunnels in the area of Hamas' general headquarters.

Lastly, the IDF further shared an infographic regarding the tunnel route.

Recently, the IDF found weapons and other means of warfare hidden in children's rooms and toys.

Moreover, last week, forces from the IDF's infantry Kfir Brigade, together with elements of its 98th Division fighting in the Khan Yunis area, eliminated terrorist squads with the help of air support and armour forces.

Guided by intelligence, the fighters raided dozens of homes of operatives of the Hamas terrorist organisation, where ready-to-use explosives were found and destroyed trapped buildings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor