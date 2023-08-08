Israel demolishes Palestinian attacker's house

Jerusalem, Aug 8 The Israel Army on Tuesday demolished the home of a Palestinian gunman who killed two Israeli brothers in the West Bank in February.

Abd el-Fatah Kharousha, 49, carried out a drive-by shooting attack near the Palestinian town of Hawara on February 26, killing Hallel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, from the Israeli settlement of Har Bracha, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, the military released a video showing troops carrying out a controlled explosion of the suspected gunman's apartment located on the top floor of a three-storey building in the densely populated refugee camp of Askar, east of Nablus city.

The military reported that clashes erupted during the operation, with local Palestinians throwing stones and explosives at the troops.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber-coated bullets, wounding at least six people.

Another 185 people were treated by the Red Crescent for suffocation from gas.

Kharousha was killed by Israeli soldiers during an Israeli operation in the Jenin refugee camp on March 7.

His six family members were living in the apartment.

Israel seized the West Bank, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Middle East war and has maintained control over these territories despite international criticism.

The Palestinians wish to establish their future state on these territories.

