Israel Deploys Forces in Syria Buffer Zone

Jerusalem [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): Following the fall of the Syrian Assad Regime, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces' Arabic Language Spokesperson, has announced the deployment of forces to Israel's buffer zone with Syria.

"In light of the events in Syria and based on an assessment of the situation and the possibility of armed men entering the buffer zone, the IDF deployed forces in the buffer zone and at several necessary defensive points in order to ensure the security of the residents of the Golan Heights towns and the citizens of the State of Israel," Adraee tweeted.

"We emphasize that the IDF does not intervene in the events taking place in Syria," Adraee continued. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor