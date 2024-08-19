Israel destroys 1.5 km tunnel in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 19 (ANI/TPS): Israeli combat engineers destroyed a 1.5 km-long tunnel in Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

The army's 603rd Battalion and the Yahalom unit discovered an active Hamas compound with weapons, equipment for a long-term stay, and other items. The IDF added that terrorists fled the tunnel as the soldiers arrived.

Meanwhile, the forces of the 7th Brigade Combat Team expanded their attack in Gaza Strip to Khan Yunis and the outskirts of Deir al-Balah. In the process, they killed terrorists in combat, destroyed surface and underground combat complexes, and uncovered one compound with dozens of rockets, launchers and anti-tank missiles.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 111 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

