Israel: Drop in rate of police resignations

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of National Security and the Israel Police reported that a recent wave of resignations in the police force has been stopped with a 15 per cent decrease in the resignations of personnel in the permanent service.

Also, additional salary increases are expected.

There has also been an increase requests to enlist in the police force which was attributed to an increase in police salaries. It was also reported that there was a noticeable increase in the number of police officers returning to service.

In recent months a growing number of police officers declining to renew their contracts was reported. This was attributed to low pay and difficult working conditions. (ANI/TPS)

