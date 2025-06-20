"Israel faces hostile environment, Iran's nuclear capability would tilt region's balance": Former Ambassador Manjeev Puri

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Former Ambassador of India to the European Union, Manjeev Singh Puri on Friday said Israel is facing a hostile environment in its region adding that if Iran develops nuclear capability then the regional balance will get tilted against them.

Speaking to ANI, Manjeev Singh Puri said, "For many years, the world and West in particular, and Israel certainly have been very wary of the building of nuclear capacity by Iran...Israel does face a hostile environment, its military superiority has always been its hallmark. Now, if the Iranians had been able to develop a major strike ability and major ability in using nuclear capability, it would tilt the balance."

"G7 countries were resolute and absolutely together on one subject, the right of Israel to exist and the right of Israel to defend itself," he added.

Puri pointed out that US President Donald Trump is time and again setting a narrative of having intervened in between India-Pakistan.

"President Trump is a unique individual who is very convinced about himself and his abilities. Now, he has been saying what he's been saying, but we also know what we have had to say and what we believe. And we are very sanguine in our understanding that look, India and Pakistan also have a direct hotline. We also understand that the military action taken by India had devastating impact in Pakistan and that their abilities to withstand that was limited and so why should they not have picked up the phone?" Puri stated.

"It is obvious that the United States was in conversation with us as were other countries. But you know, this is not something that means in the exact terms of the words that he was using that I did it or this happened..But I would request put an end to this whole thing because we in our own sense are giving currency to his ideas and instead we should be very clear that this happened as a result of bilateral contacts between the two countries and as very clearly clarified by the Prime Minister and by others in the government," added Puri while further mentioning that Indian armed forces had already achieved its goals in the Operation Sindhoor.

Speaking about the lunch between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan COAS Asim Munir, Ambassador Puri said that due to its strategic position, Pakistan benefits major global powers. "Pakistan is a large country with nearly 200 million people. It's geographically situated strategically, it makes itself available in such a manner that it benefits major global powers."

He noted that the developments in Iran might be a reason why the tete-a-tete between Pakistan and US happened.

"I think one of the factors certainly is Iran. There is this entire question of the Persian Gulf in general. There are also issues in Afghanistan...It would be a great help to the United States if the old ally Pakistan came to be with them. From our perspective, a relationship where the Pakistani military has access and an easy go-by with the United States administration makes it doubly harder."

He noted that despite all of these factors, India is one of the most integral partners in the region. "I believe the equities between India and the United States are on many fronts...India is certainly the biggest player in the QUAD."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have condemened Israeli strikes against Iran urging both sides to pursue diplomatic means and put an immediate end to hostilites.

