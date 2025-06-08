Israel: Five arrested on money laundering charges, USD 37 million in cash seized

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): Five suspects were arrested on charges of money laundering and extortion. Also, 15 people were allegedly detained on suspicion of being connected to the crimes. Investigators seized assets, vehicles, checks, and cash with an estimated value of approximately 130 million Shekels (USD 37 million).

The Israel Police said that, during an investigation, suspicions arose that some of the suspects had given loans to various parties and then blackmailed the borrowers with threats. It was also suspected that financial crimes of money laundering were committed in the course of operating the business. (ANI/TPS)

