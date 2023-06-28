Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen talks Iranian threat with US Secretary of State

Jerusalem [Israel], June 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke Tuesday evening with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two discussed the expansion of the Abraham Accords and the setting of a date for the Negev Forum, with the participation of additional countries that Cohen said will join the cycle of normalization of diplomatic ties with Israel.

"I told him that we condemn events in which citizens take the law into their own hands, but we will fight a war of attrition against Palestinian terrorism, and we will do everything to protect our citizens," said Cohen.

The two also discussed promoting the fight against the Iranian nuclear program and the progress of the visa-exemption process for Israeli citizens to visit the U.S." (ANI/TPS)

