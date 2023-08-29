Israel government extends aid for Ukrainian refugees to end of year

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 29 (ANI/TPS): Pursuant to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s directive issued at Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting, the extension of humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Israel through the rest of the year was approved.

The Cabinet on Wednesday, in a vote held by teleconference, approved a 0.06 per cent across-the-board cut in the 2023 fiscal year budgets for the Government ministries so that Israel’s Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs may continue – until the end of the year – to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian nationals who fled the war in their country and are ineligible under the Law of Return for citizenship or even residency in Israel.

The move, said the government, allows for maintaining the continuity of coverage from 9 August 2023, as per the relevant procedures that have been set.

The decision regarding the continued provision of assistance and its method of financing beyond 2023 will be submitted in a separate Government decision. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor