Israel-Hamas War: 163 aid trucks cross into Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that a total of 163 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment were inspected and transferred to the Gaza Strip on Monday.

Of these, 87 trucks were inspected at the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt and transferred to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing in Egypt, and 76 trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Also on Monday, four tankers of cooking gas designated for the operation of essential infrastructure in Gaza were transferred there.

In addition, equipment for four WFP (World Food Program) warehouses has entered the Gaza Strip. These warehouses are expected to be set up in the coming days and will better the logistic capacity of the organizations receiving the humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor